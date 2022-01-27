Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $196,166.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.52 or 0.06500107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.61 or 0.99340672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

