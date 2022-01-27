YOU COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $371,808.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $371,808.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

