YOYOW Market Cap Tops $6.07 Million (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $184,566.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YOYOW has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,057,964,608 coins and its circulating supply is 510,165,138 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

