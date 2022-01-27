Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $103,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.96.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.