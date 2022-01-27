Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.06 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 423%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $462.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $462.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $924.64 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

