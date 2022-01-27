Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.06 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $35.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 423%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $462.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.00 million to $462.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $924.64 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $126.08 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55.

In related news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.