Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $7.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.30 billion and the lowest is $7.16 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 26.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

