Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,707. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $285 million, a PE ratio of -22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. Civeo has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

