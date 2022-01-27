Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $14.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.61 billion and the lowest is $12.85 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $55.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.