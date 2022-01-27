Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.37 Million

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post $545.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.10 million and the lowest is $542.01 million. Copa posted sales of $158.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

CPA opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Copa by 384.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

