Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISH. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. DISH Network has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

