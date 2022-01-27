Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to report sales of $57.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESMT. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.