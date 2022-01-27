Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $172,280 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 2,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

