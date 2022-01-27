Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, lifted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

