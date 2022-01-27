Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.18 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post $159.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $158.36 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $648.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.86 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.18 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $673.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

