Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.