Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.88 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Targa Resources by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

