Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $538.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.40 million to $546.00 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

