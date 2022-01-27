Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

NYSE:YUM opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

