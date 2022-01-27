Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $485.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.