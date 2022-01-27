Zacks: Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the highest is $8.30 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a 1-year low of $102.47 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 26.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

