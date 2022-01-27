Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,619 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 5,412,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,381. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

