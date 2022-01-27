Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 313.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.40 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

