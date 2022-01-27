Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report sales of $178.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

Several analysts have commented on AKA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

