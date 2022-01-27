Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ALLO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $789,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

