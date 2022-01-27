Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 129,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,841,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.