Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $5.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce $5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.58 and the lowest is $3.51. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.58 to $25.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 393,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAR opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.