Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to post $164.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $676.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $679.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $714.48 million, with estimates ranging from $706.65 million to $722.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

