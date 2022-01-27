Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $679.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 34,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

