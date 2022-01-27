Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,901. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,865,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

