Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report $673.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 3.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 6.37. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 3.18 and a twelve month high of 20.97.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter worth about $434,000.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

