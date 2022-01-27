Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

