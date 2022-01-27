Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 58.58% and a negative return on equity of 92.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,668. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uCloudlink Group (UCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.