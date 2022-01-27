Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.94 Million

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report sales of $775.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.32 million and the lowest is $768.30 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $713.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $187.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

