Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.31). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 2,018,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,954. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

