Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,053. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.