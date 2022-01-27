Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

BBBY stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.