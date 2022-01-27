Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

