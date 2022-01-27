Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Barclays started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

CGC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.