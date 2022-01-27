Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $522.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.00 million. Graco reported sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

