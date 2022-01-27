Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 750,792 shares worth $5,796,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 116,946 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,601,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,536. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $658.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

