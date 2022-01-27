Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Lithium Americas posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

NYSE:LAC opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

