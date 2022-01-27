Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkillSoft.
SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.
SkillSoft Company Profile
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
Further Reading: Net Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.