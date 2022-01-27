Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $697.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.