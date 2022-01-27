Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce sales of $397.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.20 million and the highest is $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

