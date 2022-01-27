Zacks: Brokerages Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $79.69 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.