Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $43.75. 6,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 589,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

