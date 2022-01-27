Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $13.54 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Zano has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003354 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $156,384.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,649.61 or 0.99939228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00086639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.26 or 0.00251574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00165781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00345185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,038,679 coins and its circulating supply is 11,009,179 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.