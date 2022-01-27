ZBG Token (ZT) Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $114,032.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00040662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

