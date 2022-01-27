ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $826,669.57

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $826,669.57 and approximately $5,410.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00245342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00077898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00102181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

