Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $369.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.45 million to $372.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

ZEN opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

