ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $322,724.12

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $322,724.12 and approximately $155.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00179017 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00030879 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00029260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00392458 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.